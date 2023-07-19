New lounge operational at Delhi airport

New Delhi, July 19
DIAL on Wednesday said a new lounge for business and first class air passengers has been operationalised at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
The lounge ‘Encalm Prive’ “currently spans out at 22,000 square feet approximately, and once fully operational it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 square feet, making it the biggest lounge facility in India,” DIAL said in a release.
The lounge, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
Now, there are three lounges at the airport. DIAL is a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
