‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

New Delhi, December 6
A woman in the national capital shared her ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak gang’.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she said, “Has anyone else experienced this on Delhi's roads? Was driving thru a rather chaotic traffic jam after a flyover when a man crossing the road came back knocking on my car window & tried to open the door, found it lock & asked me to pull down my window aggressively saying I drove over his foot!!”
“Even if he had walked behind my car to cross the road, in no logical way his feet can come under my car as I was driving straight ahead at 5 kmph unless he deliberately put something under my back tyre. This is a new modus operandi to loot women by khat khat gang! (thak thak)” she said in her post.
The woman said that this was her second experience this year on the same road.
She also urged people to beware, keep the car windows rolled up and doors locked, not to open the door if someone instigates and to call the police or drive to the nearest police station.
