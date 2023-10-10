 NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

Have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha being brought to the Patiala House Court by Delhi Polices Special Cell in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, October 10

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to 10-day judicial custody NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The two were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur around 2:50 pm.

The prosecution sought 10 days judicial custody for the duo, which was firmly opposed by Purkayastha's counsel, who asserted "prima facie" no case was made out against his client.

"What terrorist act have I committed? How can I as a journalist commit such an act? What is the allegation in the FIR? That we have done critical reporting of (government's) Covid policy and farmers protest. Is that terrorism?" the lawyer said.

The counsel said if there was even an iota of doubt about their guilt, sending them to judicial custody will be a "travesty of justice".

The counsel for Chakravarty argued he was not a journalist nor had he received any payment.

"There is no such allegation that there is a map of India, published by newsclick, that shows India without Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Countering the arguments, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava said the case was at a stage when evidence was still being collected, and the prosecution has sought judicial custody for the accused in all "fairness".

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3. Police also sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined.

Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR.

The Delhi High Court Monday reserved its order on pleas by Purkayastha and Chakravarty challenging their arrest and the subsequent 7-day police remand.  

 

 

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Judges’ Appointment: Centre ‘suddenly’ forwards 70 pending proposals to Collegium

2
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

3
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

4
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

5
World

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, orders Gaza 'siege' and calls 300,000 reservists as conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

6
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

7
Rajasthan

Cow vigilantes ran 'extortion' racket in Haryana, Rajasthan

8
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

9
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

10
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Officials argue that the October 20-21 session will be an ex...

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

Have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UA...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Crypto scam: Retired Himachal cop among three arrested by Mohali police

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody till Oct 13

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management