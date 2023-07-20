 NGT asks Delhi Pollution Control Committee to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator sets : The Tribune India

Green panel also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to periodically monitor the parameters of noise and air pollution in the area and take necessary action in case of violations

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, July 20

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator sets, besides using cleaner fuel for complying with environmental norms.

While disposing of a petition that claimed the continuous running of generators at a mall in Vikaspuri was causing noise pollution, the green panel also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to periodically monitor the parameters of noise and air pollution in the area and take necessary action in case of violations.

A bench of Acting Chairperson Justice SK Singh said no further action is required as, according to the report of an earlier panel, the diesel generator sets were not violating the prescribed standards.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said, “We direct the DPCC to periodically monitor the parameters of noise and air pollution in the area and in case of violation, necessary action be initiated according to the rules.” “Further, DPCC needs to consider replacement of 15 years old DG (diesel generator) sets, relocation of DG sets and using cleaner fuel…,” the bench said.

Underlining that noise pollution is an emerging environmental threat and prolonged exposure can cause various ailments, the bench said the construction of green belts around roads and incorporation of green spaces in cities or even green roof installations can be considered to attenuate noise exposure in residential, silence and industrial zones.

“Consideration of noise-reducing pavements, traffic noise impedance walls, and quieter vehicles and installation of natural or artificial noise barriers, no-horn sign, and other traffic-calming measures can reduce noise level at high sound level zones,” the tribunal said.

Top News

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...

PM Modi reacts to Manipur video, says whole nation is ashamed

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...

Manipur videos: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators

Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...

Manipur Police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Court also allowed bail application of suspended WFI assista...


