NHAI signs MoU with IIIT Delhi

PTI

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) to leverage artificial intelligence-based solutions to improve road signs on national highways. As a part of the memorandum of understanding, IIIT Delhi will conduct surveys for collecting imagery, other related data and condition of road signages on selected National Highway stretches, an official statement said. The data collected through surveys will be processed by IIIT Delhi through deployment of artificial intelligence for accurate identification and classification of road signs. PTI

Engineering dropout Held

New Delhi: A 34-year-old BTech dropout was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 7.48 lakh on the pretext of online investment, police said on Thursday. During the investigation, police found transactions to the tune of Rs 7.35 crore in the account of the accused, Ankit Gupta. He was also found to have 12 complaints registered against him on the Ministry of Home Affairs portal. The complainant was added to an online messaging app group and was cheated of Rs 7.48 lakh in the name of investment and good returns, the DCP said.

