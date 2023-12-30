NHRC takes cognisance of ‘substandard’ drugs

New Delhi, December 29
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance in the “substandard” medicine found in the Delhi-run government hospital and Mohalla Clinics.
The medicine ‘Sodium Valproate’, required for the treatment of epilepsy, was found not to be meeting the requisite standards according to a report issued by Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh.
The NHRC said that the report released by Directorate of Vigilance showed that 43 samples of medicines were sent for examination by the government laboratories, of which four samples failed the test and the report for 11 samples was awaited.
The commission stated that the media reports, if true , have raised serious issues of violation of human rights.
It has directed the Chief Secretary, Drugs Controller General of India and Police Commissioner for a detailed report within four weeks.
