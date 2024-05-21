NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Days after Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency probe into allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party received political funding from pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice, a banned terror organisation in India, the central agency is learnt to have commenced investigations.

Top sources said NIA probe has begun on a communication Principal Secretary to the L-G sent to Union Home Secretary on May 5.

The letter to MHA followed a complaint alleging that AAP had received USD 16 million from extremist Khalistani groups for “aiding the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and espousing pro-Khalistani sentiments.”

The complainant was Ashoo Mongia, national general secretary, World Hindu Federation India.

Saxena recommended that since the complaint was against a sitting Chief Minister and related to political funding by a banned terrorist organisation, electronic evidences adduced by the complainant required investigation, including forensic examination.

The L-G had also on May 5 referred to Union Home Ministry a letter written by Kejriwal to one Iqbal Singh in January 2014, mentioning that “the AAP Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof Bhullar and would be working on other issues including formation of SIT, etc sympathetically and in a time-bound manner”.

Iqbal Singh was then fasting at Jantar Mantar for a written assurance on Bhullar's release and ended his fast after receiving Kejriwal's letter.

Mongia referred to a video released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he alleged that AAP received USD 16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

“It has also been alleged that Kejriwal held close-door meetings with Khalistani leaders at Gurdwara Richmond Hills, New York during his visit in 2014, wherein Kejriwal promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to AAP. In a series of posts on social media, a former AAP worker, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has shared pictures of Kejriwal’s said meeting with Khalistani leaders at Gurdwara Richmond Hills, New York,” the communication from principal secretary to the L-G said.

The latest development follows revelations on Monday that Sanjay Kumar Mishra, then ED Director, had on October 27, 2022 written to union home secretary Ajay Bhalla for action against AAP for allegedly receiving foreign funding amounting to nearly Rs 7 crore in violation of Indian laws.

Receipt of contributions from foreigners by a political party is prohibited under Section 3 of The Foreign Contributions Regulation Act 2010 and Section 29 B of the Representation of People's Act 1951.

In a note to Bhalla, Mishra had said the findings came to light as part of ED's Prevention of Money Laundering case probe into an international drug racket involving heroin smuggling through barbed wire fencing on the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.

