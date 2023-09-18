Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

ANI

New Delhi, September 17

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed a Nigerian who is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate in New Delhi.

DRI officials said the intelligence agency had seized 500 gram of cocaine on June 28 from a courier terminal and arrested two individuals during an operation from Nalasopara area of Mumbai.

On sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and forensic analysis of digital devices, the officers identified the mastermind of the drug syndicate who was operating from New Delhi.