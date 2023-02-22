 Nikki Yadav murder case: Court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody : The Tribune India

Nikki Yadav murder case: Court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody

They had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020

Nikki Yadav murder case: Court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody

Accused Sahil Gehlot with the victim Nikki Yadav. File photo



ANI

New Delhi, February 22

Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday remanded Sahil Gahlot to 12 days of judicial custody after his police custody ended. He was produced before the court after his police custody ended today. He was arrested on February 14 in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Later on other accused were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi police. They are already in judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Archana Beniwal remanded Sahil Gahlot to judicial custody till March 6. All accused are to be produced on March 6.

The CMM heard the submission of police in her chamber.

The Court on February 20, 2023, extended police custody of Sahil Gahlot for two days. The court remanded 5 other accused including the father of Sahil in judicial remand after police custody of three days.

Dwarka court in the evening of February 18 granted 3 days remand of 5 accused including Virender, Father of Sahil, in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Delhi Police had arrested these accused after interrogating Sahil in police custody.

According to sources, Delhi police on February 18 produced the father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh of Sahil at the residence of the Duty Magistrate.

According to the police during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner.

Therefore she was pleading him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10, 2023, police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged.

Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day on February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

The Court on February 15 granted five days' remand of Sahil Gahlot to the Crime Branch of Delhi police to interrogate him and to ascertain the route where he went after the commission of an alleged crime.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted five days of police custody.

The investigation officer (IO) had submitted before the court that the place of the alleged offence is to be ascertained. The route he adopted after the crime is also to be ascertained.

The court asked why five days of police custody is required.

The IO submitted that the accused to be taken to places where he went with the deceased. He also submitted that some searches are also to be made and recovery of CCTV footage has to be made.

Sahil was arrested on February 14 by the crime branch. He allegedly murdered Nikki, his live-in partner.

It is alleged that he allegedly murder her as she was pressurising him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime.

