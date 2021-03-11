Nine newly appointed judges of Delhi HC take oath; working strength reaches 44

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Nine newly appointed judges of the Delhi High Court, including three women, were on Wednesday administered oath of office, taking its strength to 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, Justice Mini Pushkarna, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Justice Vikas Mahajan, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, Justice Sachin Datta, Justice Amit Mahajan, Justice Gaurang Kanth and Justice Saurabh Benarjee in a brief ceremony.

The Government on Friday cleared the names for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted on Friday along with the list of the newly appointed judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI NV Ramana had recommended their names for appointment. Besides CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions on appointment of high court judges.