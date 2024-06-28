NIT Delhi, pvt varsity sign MoU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi and Galgotias University, Greater Noida, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The ceremony, held at NIT Delhi, saw attendance from distinguished officials, including NIT Delhi Director Prof Ajay K Sharma and Galgotias University CEO Dr Dhruv Galgotia. The MoU paves the way for joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and shared academic resources. Prof Sharma emphasised this as a step towards academic excellence, while Dr Galgotia highlighted its potential to create dynamic opportunities for both institutions.

CSIR-NIIST partners with AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has signed an MoU with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to validate a sustainable technology for managing pathogenic biomedical waste. The technology, developed by CSIR-NIIST, offers a dual disinfection-solidification system that safely treats waste like blood, urine, and saliva while adding a natural fragrance. This innovation aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to current disposal methods. The MoU was formalised during CSIR’s ‘One Week One Theme’ programme in New Delhi.

