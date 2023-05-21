 Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal; AAP leader seeks support over Centre's ordinance : The Tribune India

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal; AAP leader seeks support over Centre's ordinance

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha then it would be a semi final match before 2024 genral elections

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal; AAP leader seeks support over Centre's ordinance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence here on Sunday, a day after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka.

Kejriwal was among the few non-BJP chief ministers who were not invited by the Congress to the event, which was also seen as a show of strength by opposition parties.

Kumar met Kejriwal as part of his efforts to forge a larger unity among opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month. The Janata Dal (United) leader had earlier met the Delhi chief minister here on April 12.

With Kejriwal's relations with the Congress far from smooth, Kumar has the task of building some kind of a working relationship between the two as he also sees the grand old party as critical to any Opposition unity bid.

The AAP has grown in Delhi and Punjab by occupying the space once largely seen as Congress territory. A section of Congress leaders believe that reclaiming the constituency is the key to the party's revival in these states and any compromise with it can hamper their plans.

Kumar has been meeting regional satraps as part of the unity exercise which is yet to take a concrete shape.

#arvind kejriwal #BJP #Congress #karnataka #nitish kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

2
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

3
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

4
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

7
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

8
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

9
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal; AAP leader seeks support over Centre's ordinance

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

MS Chhina, IPS, IGP Patiala to head the SIT

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22