NMC allows foreign medical graduates to intern in Delhi non-teaching institutes

New Delhi, April 15
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a letter addressing the validation of internship for foreign medical graduates in non-teaching hospitals, dated April 10.
The letter highlights the challenges faced by foreign medical graduates seeking internship opportunities in Delhi.
According to the letter, of the 230 foreign medical graduates who applied for internship in various medical colleges/institutions in Delhi, only those with Delhi domicile (having both a Delhi passport and Aadhar card) were considered for internship.
Despite more than 1,000 students expressing their desire to start internships in Delhi, only Delhi domicile applicants were called due to limited slots, the letter stated.
It further revealed that, as per the information received from various medical colleges/institutions in Delhi, only 60 internship seats are currently available.
“To accommodate the large number of internship applicants, it is requested that they may be allowed to undergo internship training in non-teaching institutes as it was done last year, so that these students’ interest is not jeopardised,” the letter concluded.
