 No consensus between Delhi Govt, LG on appointment of DERC chairperson: SC told : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • No consensus between Delhi Govt, LG on appointment of DERC chairperson: SC told

No consensus between Delhi Govt, LG on appointment of DERC chairperson: SC told

The top court suggested that it may consider appointing a former judge for some time on an ad-hoc basis

No consensus between Delhi Govt, LG on appointment of DERC chairperson: SC told

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 20

The Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that they have failed to arrive at a consensus on the issue of appointment of DERC chairperson.

The top court suggested that it may consider appointing a former judge for some time on an ad-hoc basis and for that, it will have to consult few judges. 

After a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was apprised that there was no consensus on the issue, the CJI asked, "Can you both not pick up one judge for appointment as DERC chairperson." Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Delhi LG, said the top court can suggest names for appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC) chairperson and he or she will be appointed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the institution can't remain headless and the bench can appoint the DERC chairperson.

The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said the parties can give names of three or five retired judges of the Delhi High Court and the court can pick one of them for appointment as DERC chairperson.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

On July 17, the apex court had asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena to rise above "political bickering" and discuss who could head the national capital's power regulator DERC, saying the two constitutional functionaries should get down to "serious work of governance” away from glare of publicity.

In a bid to break the ongoing deadlock over naming a retired judge for the DERC post, the top court had suggested that the chief minister and the LG should meet and sit down together on Tuesday and reach a consensus either on one name or may exchange three names each.  

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Nation

Manipur police register gang rape, murder case as shocking May 4 video of sexual violence goes viral

3
Nation

Manipur horror: Tension in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

4
Nation

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: 11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any alliance

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

7
Nation

Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore's most powerful at 192

8
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

9
Trending

Woman jumps in front of speeding bus to ‘secure’ son’s future, dies

10
Nation

Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Don't Miss

View All
Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

Top News

PM Modi reacts to Manipur video, says whole nation is ashamed

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...

Manipur videos: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators

Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...

Parliament's Monsoon Session begins; Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over situation in Manipur

Immediately after the House meets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl...

Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament, demand PM’s statement in House on Manipur

Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament, demand PM’s statement in House on Manipur

Also demanded that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh be s...

Manipur Police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Gurdaspur: Flood threat looms large over villages located across Ravi

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Girl's murder in Amritsar: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh: Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doctor attempts suicide

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Yamuna water level drops below danger mark in Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks WFI stand on challenge to Asian Games trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi University student bags shooting medals

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods