No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 11

Under the concerted efforts led by L-G VK Saxena, Eid prayers in the Capital were held smoothly and harmoniously, with devotees offering namaz within the confines of mosques and Eidgahs, marking a significant departure from past practices.

The Eid celebrations witnessed a pivotal shift as, for the first time, not a single devotee opted to offer namaz on roads or streets. This transition stemmed from the consensus reached during a meeting between religious leaders from the Muslim community, Imams and Saxena on April 3.

During the gathering, Saxena proposed the adoption of deferred and staggered timings for namaz in mosques, allowing groups of devotees to observe prayers at different intervals. This pragmatic suggestion garnered unanimous support from religious leaders and Imams, leading to the implementation of dual shifts for namaz in mosques experiencing large congregations.

Subsequently, these decisions were communicated to the Delhi Police Commissioner, who was tasked with ensuring smooth coordination and consultation with local Imams to announce staggered prayer timings. This proactive measure aimed to prevent namaz from being conducted on public thoroughfares, safeguarding traffic movement and fostering peaceful festivities.

In instances where the deferred timings proved insufficient to accommodate devotees, local authorities were instructed to secure alternate public spaces for namaz, underscoring a comprehensive approach to crowd management.

Expressing gratitude and extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community, Saxena commended their cooperation, which contributed to the peaceful conduct of celebrations. He highlighted the significance of this milestone, noting that the absence of namaz on roads and streets mitigated potential disruptions by miscreants or vested groups.

He reiterated the importance of avoiding the use of common public spaces for religious activities, citing concerns related to traffic congestion and the potential for exacerbating communal tensions. He proposed the provision of additional temporary spaces in parks or similar venues to accommodate overflow congregations, a measure embraced by Imams and religious leaders.

Acknowledging L-G’s concerns and proposals, religious leaders unanimously endorsed the adoption of deferred timings for namaz and the utilisation of public spaces, issuing advisories to devotees accordingly. This collaborative approach ensured a seamless transition towards more organised and peaceful Eid celebrations in Delhi.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena