No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

New Delhi, April 25
The mayoral elections which were scheduled to be held on Friday have been postponed over the non-appointment of the presiding officer.
‘BJP manipulated chd mayoral elections’
A few days ago, the entire country witnessed how the BJP attempted to install its own Mayor by manipulating votes in the Chandigarh mayoral election, with the presiding officer of that election emerging as a key figure in the entire conspiracy. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Leader
The notice issued by the MCD (Municipal Corporation Delhi) secretary said, “As nomination of the presiding officer is mandatory as per Section 77 (a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022), it may not be possible to conduct elections of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor as per schedule.”
The Election Commission had earlier said it had no objection to hold mayoral elections on April 26.
Attacking the BJP, Delhi minister Atishi in a post on X said, “According to the DMC Act, in the third year of the MCD, the post of Mayor is reserved for a councillor from the Dalit community. This time by cancelling the Mayor’s election, the BJP has shown its anti-Dalit mentality. Babasaheb’s Constitution has given rights to the Dalits of this country, but the BJP wants to snatch those rights.”
Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena in a letter to the Chief Secretary has said under Section 45 I (4) (viii) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, the proposals pertaining to ‘matters relating to local self-governing institutions and other matters connected therewith’ for exercising powers of government, ‘shall be submitted to the L-G for his opinion through the Chief Minister and CS, before issuing any orders’.
He said under Section 77 (a) of the DMC Act, the matter should be placed before the L-G through the CM and CS.
Saxena further stated that the proposal to appoint the presiding officer was sent to the CM by the CS which was returned on April 22.
“As the Delhi CM is currently under judicial custody, the CMO is not in a position to either communicate or put up the file before him for his direction/instructions,” the L-G said.
The L-G noted that typically, a shortlist of names is submitted to the L-G after receiving recommendations from the CM. “This requirement cannot be fulfilled owing to the fact that he cannot do so, being in judicial custody,” he added.
“The Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall hold office from the time of his election until the election of his successor in office… Therefore, in the larger public interest, it would be appropriate to defer the proposed elections…” he concluded.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...