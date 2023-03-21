No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today said it had not received any proposal from Haryana Government to extend the metro rail project from Gurugram to Bawal, Dwarka to Badsa, Kundli to Sonepat and Bahadurgarh to Rohtak in the past five years.

The ministry submitted in a reply to a question raised by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda in the Rajya Sabha.

“No funds have been allocated by the Union Government for the extension of the Delhi Metro in the state of Haryana during the last five years including the current financial year 2022-23 and for next fiscal 2023-24,” the ministry reply read.