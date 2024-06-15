No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

A Delhi court on Friday scheduled the bail plea hearing of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam for June 19. Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourned the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested additional time to file a reply.

The court also addressed an application filed by Kejriwal, seeking permission for his wife to join the medical board proceedings via video conference to discuss his health condition and treatment.

ED sought adjournment till June 25 The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED’s) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours. —Mukesh Kumar, Additional Sessions Judge

During the hearing, Kejriwal’s legal representative emphasised that the medical board, established in compliance with the court’s directives, was tasked with assessing various health aspects, including his diabetes condition. The request for his wife to be present in the check-ups was grounded in the need for her involvement due to Kejriwal’s dietary requirements being managed at home, where her insights would be valuable, his lawyer said.

The judge ordered the jail authorities to respond to this request, stating, “Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join the medical board. Before passing any order I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow.”

During the proceedings, the ED asked to adjourn the case until June 25. However, the judge emphasised prioritising the accused’s convenience, not the probe agency’s, remarked, “The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED’s) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours.” On June 5, the trial court had dismissed Kejriwal’s application for interim bail on medical grounds but instructed the Tihar jail authorities to ensure his medical needs are met while in judicial custody.

