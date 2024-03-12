Nobel cause: Kailash Satyarthi wants to unite world with compassion

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 11
Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi launched his latest initiative, the ‘Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion’ (SMGC), at the fourth ‘Laureates and Leaders for Children’ conclave here on Monday. This pioneering movement seeks to bring together leaders, businesses, academia, youth and civil society from around the world to tackle urgent global challenges and promote a fair, inclusive and equitable world.
Dream of World sans exploitation
I dream of a world without exploitation, without injustice, without atrocities. I dream of an inclusive world. A world where we learn how to work together. — Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace laureate
Speaking about the necessity of such a movement, Satyarthi highlighted the myriad crises facing the world, including war, inequality, climate change and the impact of artificial intelligence on society. He expressed disappointment in the failure of global institutions to address these issues effectively.
The necessity for compassion is further underscored by global data, including findings from various associations. According to a United Nations press release in 2022, around 2 billion individuals reside in conflict-ridden regions. Additionally, a 2021 World Bank report predicts that over 200 million people may face displacement due to climate change by 2050. Furthermore, data from the World Food Programme in 2023 indicates that more than 345 million individuals confront severe food insecurity. Lastly, a 2023 report from the World Health Organisation reveals that around 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression.
“Today, the world is wealthier and more interconnected than ever before. Yet, it is severely fractured and reeling from war, growing inequalities, hatred, climate crisis and potential threats of artificial intelligence (AI). Children are always the worst sufferers despite being innocent,” Satyarthi said, adding, “As long as innocent children suffer and are killed, the world cannot be called civilised.”
“The SMGC seeks to reform global governance through compassionate dialogue and action,” Satyarthi explained. “It will build democratic, inclusive institutions with compassionate leadership. Compassionate communities will be established to promote inclusion, equity, and social protection, with youth leadership at its core,” he added.
The initiative aims to inspire compassionate action and leadership across a wide spectrum of sectors, including business, civil society, academia, politics, faith, healthcare, judiciary and law enforcement. Its objectives encompass driving systemic change, advancing social inclusion to overcome barriers, eliminating discrimination and empowering marginalised communities.
It seeks to generate knowledge from experience and research, providing evidence-based insights and real-life examples of compassionate leadership. Furthermore, it aims to empower young change-makers through targeted programmes, amplify compassion in action and combat loneliness, isolation and depression by harnessing the power of self-compassion and compassionate initiatives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...