Nobel cause: Kailash Satyarthi wants to unite world with compassion

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 11

Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi launched his latest initiative, the ‘Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion’ (SMGC), at the fourth ‘Laureates and Leaders for Children’ conclave here on Monday. This pioneering movement seeks to bring together leaders, businesses, academia, youth and civil society from around the world to tackle urgent global challenges and promote a fair, inclusive and equitable world.

Dream of World sans exploitation I dream of a world without exploitation, without injustice, without atrocities. I dream of an inclusive world. A world where we learn how to work together. — Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace laureate

Speaking about the necessity of such a movement, Satyarthi highlighted the myriad crises facing the world, including war, inequality, climate change and the impact of artificial intelligence on society. He expressed disappointment in the failure of global institutions to address these issues effectively.

The necessity for compassion is further underscored by global data, including findings from various associations. According to a United Nations press release in 2022, around 2 billion individuals reside in conflict-ridden regions. Additionally, a 2021 World Bank report predicts that over 200 million people may face displacement due to climate change by 2050. Furthermore, data from the World Food Programme in 2023 indicates that more than 345 million individuals confront severe food insecurity. Lastly, a 2023 report from the World Health Organisation reveals that around 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression.

“Today, the world is wealthier and more interconnected than ever before. Yet, it is severely fractured and reeling from war, growing inequalities, hatred, climate crisis and potential threats of artificial intelligence (AI). Children are always the worst sufferers despite being innocent,” Satyarthi said, adding, “As long as innocent children suffer and are killed, the world cannot be called civilised.”

“The SMGC seeks to reform global governance through compassionate dialogue and action,” Satyarthi explained. “It will build democratic, inclusive institutions with compassionate leadership. Compassionate communities will be established to promote inclusion, equity, and social protection, with youth leadership at its core,” he added.

The initiative aims to inspire compassionate action and leadership across a wide spectrum of sectors, including business, civil society, academia, politics, faith, healthcare, judiciary and law enforcement. Its objectives encompass driving systemic change, advancing social inclusion to overcome barriers, eliminating discrimination and empowering marginalised communities.

It seeks to generate knowledge from experience and research, providing evidence-based insights and real-life examples of compassionate leadership. Furthermore, it aims to empower young change-makers through targeted programmes, amplify compassion in action and combat loneliness, isolation and depression by harnessing the power of self-compassion and compassionate initiatives.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.