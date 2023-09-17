Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

PTI

Noida, September 16

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday. The death toll has reached eight.

A financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each has been granted to families of those killed, a senior officer said. The police said they had made the first arrest in the case after nabbing a general manager of the contractual construction company involved in the project. The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of the under-construction tower at a site of the Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court. “One worker is still undergoing treatment,” District Magistrate Manish Verma said.

The victims have been identified as Uttar Pradesh natives Arbaaz Ali (19) from Meerut, Kuldeep Pal (20) from Kannauj, Maan Ali (20) from Balrampur and Mohammad Ali Khan (18) from Amroha. Those who died on Friday were Ishtaq Ali (23) from Bihar’s Balrampur, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) from Banka, Vipot Mandal (45) from Katihar and Aris Khan (22) from UP’s Amroha.Of the compensation amount, Rs 20 lakh is from the NBCC and Rs 5 lakh from the court’s receiver (for the project), Verma said.

DCP Suniti said Devendra Sharma, GM, Girdhari Lal Construction, had been arrested. The administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched separate probes.