 Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

After the murder, Nitin Nath Sinha hid himself in a small store room for more than 10 hours

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Noida, September 11

As dramatic as it gets, but a former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer kept hiding inside a store room for more than 10 hours after killing his wife even as police teams along with a dog squad searched his property.

This store room measuring less than 5 ft by 5 ft was located in the "almost unused" second floor of the two-storey house, which was at the centre of the dispute between the couple.

Nitin Nath Sinha (62) had prepared morning tea for himself when the argument started over him selling the house -- valued at Rs 4.5 crore -- in posh Sector 30 on Sunday, while his wife Renu Sinha (61) objected to it.

Sinha allegedly strangled his wife to death around 9.30 am after the heated argument. Such fights had become frequent between them. The wife suffered from cancer and had a fragile health condition while their son worked and lived in the US, officials said.

"Around 12 pm, Sinha even had a visitor at home. It was a property broker with whom Sinha was negotiating the deal for selling off his paternal house and had taken an advance of Rs 55 lakh," an officer privy to the investigation told PTI.

"The retired man had left his wife's body in the bathroom attached to a room on the ground floor and went to attend the broker. Exuding alacrity, he then took the broker to the upper floor of the house, telling him that both the floors of the house were designed in a similar fashion," the officer said.

The broker left the house around 1 pm and when Sinha went back to the bathroom, he was sure that his wife had died. There was no movement whatsoever to suggest any life remaining.

A little time went by and he started getting phone calls from his brother-in-law Ajay, whose phone calls to his sister Renu had been going unanswered since Saturday.

"Worried over the whereabouts of his sister, Ajay, who lives in Sector 45 of the city, had approached the local police around 3 pm. He then went to the house himself and later the police also reached there. The locks at the entry gate of the property and the main door were broken for entry," the police officer said.

In the meantime, Ajay and Renu's neighbours made phone calls to Nitin Sinha, who told them that he was in Delhi's Lodhi Garden area. He said he would return by evening and meet them.

Once inside the house, the police team found Renu's body in the bathroom and Ajay raised strong suspicion that Sinha could be behind this act. The brother also raised suspicion that Sinha could flee the country, according to the officer.

His car was found inside the house and Sinha's phone went switched off around 3.30 pm. Forensic experts and a dog squad reached the spot half an hour later as senior police officers supervised the investigation in the case.

"The ground floor of the house was thoroughly inspected while only a rudimentary search was carried out on the upper floor – which had not been in use since 2021 when Sinha's mother passed away during COVID-19 pandemic," the police officer said.

"Another challenge for the police was based on Ajay's suspicion that Sinha could flee India. Hence police trained its focus on preventing that from happening. Areas nearby the house were searched, police teams sent to metro stations, and even some hotels nearby searched to trace Sinha," the officer told PTI.

Police teams were also told to monitor routes leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the roads leading to Nepal border, even as a Look Out Circular was issued at the earliest against Sinha.

However, the former ADG-rank IIS officer was nowhere to be found and analysis of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and his phone record suggested he never left the house.

"This prompted another round of intensive search inside the house, especially on the upper floor, which is ridden with cobwebs all around it and most of the rooms locked," the officer said.

"A little before midnight, the police team started breaking down doors of the rooms. It's a big house spread over 3,000 sq ft and had around 10 rooms. Ultimately, Sinha was found hiding inside a small store room which is attached to a room," he said.

The store room measures less than 5 ft by 5ft in area. Sinha had carried a water bottle and some cigarettes along with him. He hid himself in the store room at 3.30 pm and was found at 1 am, the officer said.

The police said Sinha told them upon arrest that he was scared after his wife's death and did not know how to respond to the situation because of which he went and hid himself in the store room.

"He told police that he had planned to speak to his lawyer in the morning and then take the next step accordingly but got caught before that," the official added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Decolonise armed forces, but with sensitivity

2
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

3
Trending asia cup sidelines

Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

4
Punjab

Ludhiana's Rs 100-crore embezzlement scam: Officials not cooperating, recover record from them, Rural Dept writes to police

5
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

6
Punjab

Punjab on sticky wicket over panchayat poll U-turn

7
Amritsar

Man denied entry into Darbar Sahib through VIP route, pulls out gun

8
India

Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier

9
Diaspora

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

10
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

Asia Cup: Rain delays resumption of India-Pakistan contest

Colombo run feast: Ton-up Virat Kohli, KL Rahul make mincemeat of opposition bowling; Pakistan 3 down, resume chase after rain stops

Pakistani bowlers struggle to contain opposition batters, wh...

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...

Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

The batting great scored 122 not out in only 94 balls, bring...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes bottle containing 1.3 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF seizes bottle containing 1.3 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Publishing of Guru Granth Sahib: SGPC delegation to visit US soon

Amritsar: Crores spent on restoration, heritage sites remain locked

Anti-drug panel member killed in Bathinda

Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

Chandigarh microbiologist among 12 scientists awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize-2022

Chandigarh microbiologist among 12 scientists awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize-2022

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court sends case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge for further hearing

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court sends case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge for further hearing

Delhi cop robbed of his car at gunpoint in Gurugram

Delhi Government reimposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers to check pollution in winter

2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on plea by Ashok Swain against cancellation of OCI card

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SAD leader Bikram Majithia accuses dismissed cop Navdeep of destroying evidence

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SAD leader Bikram Majithia accuses dismissed cop Navdeep of destroying evidence

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth ~75 lakh

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth Rs 75 lakh

LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Multipurpose health workers hold march

Protest continues against Punjab govt