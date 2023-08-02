 Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Seeks Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal supporters take part in a protest march against the violence that erupted in Haryanas Nuh district, in Noida, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Noida, August 2

The Vishva Hindu Parishad carried out a demonstration in Noida on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana and demanded monetary aid to the kin of two members of its youth wing Bajrang Dal, who it claimed died in the clash.

The Hindu-right group carried out its demonstration despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, in the city in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where security has been stepped up in view of the clashes in the neighbouring state. 

The right-wing procession started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A of Noida around 10 am and culminated near the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27, witnessing the participation of hundreds of members and supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal. 

The procession -- led by VHP’s Noida Mahanagar unit president Chhaya Singh and Mahanagar mantri Dinesh Mahawar – decried the "anti-national forces" and demanded strict action against them, the body's Noida unit head for publicity Rahul Dubey said. 

“The attack (in Haryana's Nuh) led to the brutal killing of two workers of Bajrang Dal and two other common citizens. Vishva Hindu Parishad demands Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured. We also demand full compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed," the VHP said in a statement.

"Each and every person involved in the attack should be caught and given the strictest punishment so that in future these people can become an example so that anti-Hindu, anti-national terror can be stopped," the statement read. 

Communal clashes broke out in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday when VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze.

People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Later, many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the violence in which 116 people have been arrested so far. 

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP shares a border with parts of Haryana.

"Ever since the violence started in Haryana, security has been stepped up across Noida and Greater Noida. Vigilance has been enhanced especially in areas which are communally sensitive. PRVs (police response vehicles) have been deployed in increased numbers on the ground and foot marches carried out by police personnel," Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI. 

He said there was no law and order issue during VHP's protest in Noida.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at several places in Delhi also against the clashes causing traffic jams.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

3
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

4
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

7
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

8
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

9
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

10
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

One more African cheetah, Dhatri, dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons