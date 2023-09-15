Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, September 14

Political temperatures on the north campus of Delhi University rose further on Thursday with scuffles between contesting parties as nominations for the upcoming DU Students’ Union elections closed at 3 pm.

Just before the wrap up of nominations, a scuffle broke out between Congress-affiliated NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) and Left-leaning AISA (All-India Students Association) members who manhandled one another over the nomination process. However no one was injured.

The elections will be held on September 22 for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

As elections draw near, the DU north campus is witnessing a heavy presence of Delhi police personnel.

DU Chief Election Officer Prof Chander Shekhar’s compound was barricaded from all sides for security purposes with members of various student wings gathering around the barricades to support their candidates who filed last minute nominations. The final list of contestants will be put up on the campus notice board by 3 pm tomorrow.