Non-bailable warrants against AAP MLA, son

PTI

Noida, May 13

An aide of AAP’s Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested while non-bailable warrants were issued against the legislator and his son in connection with a case of assault registered here following a quarrel at a petrol pump, the police said on Monday.

Iqrar Ahmed (50), who was arrested near Kalindi Kunj, was not named in the FIR lodged on May 7 at Noida’s Phase 1 police station after an argument broke out between Khan’s son Anas Ahmed and some workers at a petrol pump.

The Delhi lawmaker also got involved later.

Khan, who represents Okhla in Delhi Assembly, was the only named person in the FIR. His son was mentioned as the “unidentified son of MLA Amantullah Khan” while the other accused were identified as “others in two cars”.

“On Monday, with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, accused Iqrar Ahmed was arrested. He was held near the border of Kalindi Kunj,” a police spokesperson said.