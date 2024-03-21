Non-functional streetlights in Mukherjee Nagar

The streetlights installed on Mukherjee Nagar service road, Bada Nala Road, during the G20 Summit have remained non-functional for the past three months, causing inconvenience to commuters. There is regular traffic on this road, and the absence of lighting poses a serious risk to the commuters. The authorities concerned should address the issue. Sonu, Mukherjee Nagar
