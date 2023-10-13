Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 12

The National Museum, a must-visit place on the capital’s tourism circuit, is all set to get a new home, sparking nostalgia among visitors.

The museum heritage is set to be relocated to the newly proposed ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum’ in the South and North Block at the Raisina Hill Complex, which will house the most important government buildings.

The transition is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Plan and the museum is set to vacate its current premises by the year-end or early next year.

Established in 1949, the museum, with nearly two lakh artefacts, spans two floors. The ground floor showcases the objects that go back to the ancient Harappan Civilisation, sculptors, Indian miniature painting and Indian scripts. While the first floor is home to coins, manuscripts and the “Women in Focus” gallery, the second floor houses pre-Columbian and Western art, Central Asian antiquities, wood carving, musical instruments and the tribal lifestyle.

Among the most cherished treasures at the museum is the Harappan Civilisation Gallery. Here, figurines crafted from stone and terracotta transport visitors back to a different era, offering an enchanting connection to the nation’s heritage.

Sharing her nostalgia, Akansha, a visitor said, “The miniatures in the Harappan Civilisation Gallery kindled my imagination. We’ve read about them in history textbooks, but seeing these artefacts in person was a truly eye-opening experience and will remain etched in my memory forever.”

As the National Museum embarks on a new journey, the memories its patrons carry add to the museum's rich legacy of history and heritage.

The museum’s miniature paintings have a universal allure, captivating not only Indians, but also visitors from around the globe.

Yuko, a Japanese tourist visiting India, says, “The museum was a delightful discovery for me. The miniature paintings held me captive.”

Several galleries, including those housing arms and armor, textiles and jewellery, are now all about closed doors and remain off-limits to visitors.

Another visitor, Muskan, says, “Each artefact evokes a unique emotion; some radiate warmth, while others exude a sense of the past. It is truly regrettable that many galleries have been closed and objects removed from display as this could be our final visit to this cherished institution before it relocates.”