Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

New Delhi, December 30
L-G VK Saxena has approved a notification to declare critical information infrastructure of power utilities and associated computer resources as 'protected systems.' The decision was taken to prevent any potential cyber attack threat to the power system in the Capital.
The person authorised in writing by the power utilities to access these 'protected systems' will also be notified through the notification. It will help put into place certain checks.
“This will ensure that critical power infrastructure in the city will be protected from any kind of attack or breach," said a statement from the LG office. In 2020–2021, cyber security monitoring agencies of the Centre had observed some cyber attack attempts aimed at disrupting the power system operations.
The Ministry of Power had on March 8, 2021, written to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs for precautionary steps.
