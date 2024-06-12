Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

Several museums, including the National Museum and Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes -- IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences) and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences) -- have received bomb threat e-mails, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that nothing suspicious was found in the searches and later the calls were declared hoax.

The e-mails were received by the National Museum in Kartavya Path, Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri and Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj and several others stating that the bomb was planted in their premises, they said.

Two medical facilities -- IHBAS located in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar -- have also received the threat e-mails containing the same contents, the officials said.

An officer said that after receiving the calls and information about these e-mails, the installations were checked by the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, fire officials and local police but nothing suspicious was recovered from any of the places.

Over the past one month, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments, including schools and hospitals in the national capital.

Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14.

On May 22, the North Block, which houses the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, received the bomb threat e-mail by using the domain of gmail.com.

On May 23, over a dozen colleges, including Delhi University's prestigious Lady Sri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threats.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.