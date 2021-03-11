NSUI former national president questions Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann over alleged poor governance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) ex-president Subhash Chaudhary has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for alleged poor governance in the two states.

Chaudhary slammed Mann saying he was spending the state's resources to politically promote Kejriwal and AAP in other states while his own state needed urgent attention and good governance.

Barbs have been exchanged of late between the Congress and AAP leaders over the governance in the two states.

While AAP leaders defend governance in Punjab and Delhi, the Congress is still smarting under its electoral loss and ouster from power by the AAP.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhary demanded a speedy implementation of the poll promises made by Kejriwal to the people of Punjab, especially of providing a monthly amount to girls after attaining the age of 18 as a welfare measure, and ending the mafia rule in the mining sector, including sand mining.

He questioned the AAP government's promises made to the farming community in Punjab.

He said since the AAP took charge in Punjab, the law and order had deteriorated, incidents of murder increased and mafia-gangs continued to be active.

“There is an effort to fragment society on communal lines under the watch of Bhagwant Mann, who rushes to Delhi with his team to seek advice from Arvind Kejriwal on 'Delhi Model' of governance. A real comical farce is being played out by the AAP government in Punjab,” Chaudhary said.

He said the AAP is the “B-team” of the BJP, and alleged its leaders had misled the simple-minded people of Punjab by maligning the Congress.

He was critical of the Delhi cabinet's decision to make optional the benefits of subsidised rate and free electricity to the people of Delhi.

“They are changing the goal after coming to power in Punjab,” Chaudhary said.

Asking the Punjab CM to clear his stand on the Delhi cabinet on making subsidised electricity optional, he wanted to know if Mann would still follow the ‘Delhi Model’ of governance.

Chaudhary said the people of Punjab and Delhi must brace themselves for an increase in the rates of electricity in the coming days.