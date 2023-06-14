Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

The Nuh police along with the Jhajjar police have arrested six drug smugglers, including a woman, following a tip-off. They have seized 139.28 kg of ganja, two cars, Rs 1 lakh and an electronic weighing machine. The estimated value of the drugs seized in the international market amounts to approximately Rs 10 lakh, said the police.

Under the drug-free campaign of the Haryana Police, a special operation was launched by a team led by inspector Surender Sidhu, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotic Cell and Crime Branch, Tauru, with the support of the Jhajjar police.

A case has been registered against the drug peddlers at Sadar Tauru police station under the NDPS Act and the police have initiated further investigations.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said the operation was conducted on Monday after a tip-off that drug smugglers had arrived in Nuh district’s Jhamuwas village at Dashrath’s residence to deliver ganja to his mother.

“Upon interrogation, the accused were identified as Dharmendra, resident of Chhara village in Jhajjar district, Shravan Kumar from Sengu, Rajasthan, Arvind from Kolinda Ka Bas, Rajasthan, Vikas from Jharoda Kalan, Delhi, and Mukesh Devi. Following a search operation, the police recovered 139.28 kg ganja filled in plastic bags,” said SP Singla.

“To expose the entire network, the police interrogated all the suspects. Subsequently, another accused, Krishan, a resident of Bond Kalan in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, was arrested in connection with the case,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.

All the accused were produced before the court today.