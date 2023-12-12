Odisha cash haul: Delhi BJP workers seek Congress reply

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

In a widespread demonstration, Delhi BJP district units organised protests at 14 prominent locations across all districts of Delhi, urging a statement from Congress leadership regarding the alleged cash scam involving Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Protests were held at Britannia Chowk in Keshwapuram district, Madhuban Chowk in North West district and other areas of Delhi.

