Officials conducting anti-encroachment drive attacked in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, June 12

UP Government officials were allegedly attacked by unauthorised occupants during an anti-encroachment campaign in a village in Greater Noida on Wednesday, prompting local police to launch a probe into the matter.

One villager also got injured in the scuffle with officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), who had gone to Itehda village under Bisrakh police station limits along with a local police team.