Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

new Delhi, June 30
The Delhi Traffic Police restricted vehicular movement in the Okhla underpass on Sunday due to waterlogging and asked commuters to accordingly plan their journeys.
The move comes after a 60-year-old man drowned in the underpass on Saturday. The Capital experienced heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city. The closure of the underpass has caused problems for regular commuters, increasing their travel times.
Sonu Gupta said, “I have been taking this route some time but never seen it get waterlogged. The route above the underpass is also closed. I was going for some work near Crown Plaza.”
Another commuter Rajesh Kumar said he had been looking for an alternative route after getting stuck in a traffic jam for several hours near the underpass on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing water from the moat gushing into the Red Fort complex has been widely circulated on social media.
