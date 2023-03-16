Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Delhi Government today approved the extension of the old excise policy, which permits only state corporations to retail liquor in the city, for another six months.

The decision was made to ensure the continuity of the existing excise regime while the Excise Department formulates a new policy. The extension was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The old excise policy came into force in September last year after the government withdrew the Excise Policy, 2021-22, following uproar after an alleged scam. Delhi’s former Excise Minister Manish Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation and then by the Enforcement Directorate in the case this month.

The existing Excise Policy, which was set to expire on March 31, will now continue until September 30.

Furthermore, the government has also announced that five dry days will be observed in the Capital in the next three months. These dry days will be on account of Mahavir Jayanti on April 4, Good Friday on April 7, Eid-Ul Fitr on April 22, Buddha Purnima on May 5, and Eid-Ul-Zuha on June 29.