On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

New Delhi, July 18
A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said.
Police got a call around 5.15 pm telling them that a man was stabbed in Street 2 near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad's Chauhan Banger.
The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.
Salman was stabbed in the neck and chest and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Salman was friends with a girl for the last two years. The girl's family were against the relationship, the DCP said.
On Monday, her father Manzoor, along with his elder son Mohsin and the younger son who is a minor, attacked Salman, while he was on a motorcycle, he said.
Manzoor and his sons, who are absconding, have been booked for murder, Tirkey added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana
The deceased has been identified as Barindar Singh, 42
Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case
Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time M...