On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

PTI

New Delhi, July 18

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said.

Police got a call around 5.15 pm telling them that a man was stabbed in Street 2 near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad's Chauhan Banger.

The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.

Salman was stabbed in the neck and chest and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Salman was friends with a girl for the last two years. The girl's family were against the relationship, the DCP said.

On Monday, her father Manzoor, along with his elder son Mohsin and the younger son who is a minor, attacked Salman, while he was on a motorcycle, he said.

Manzoor and his sons, who are absconding, have been booked for murder, Tirkey added.