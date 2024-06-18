On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

A man allegedly slit his daughter’s throat and dumped her body here on a farm in Rohini for wanting to marry a man from another caste against the wishes of the family, the police said on Monday.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in a farmland in Chandpur village in Kanjhawla area on Sunday. The incident was reported on Father’s Day which is celebrated on June 16.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the 46-year-old father has been arrested and a cab driver has been detained for questioning. The DCP said after scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police arrested the father on Monday and he confessed to the crime. He told the police that he had picked up his daughter from his son’s home in Narela on Sunday.

According to police, the father hired a cab to go to their house in Prem Nagar but he had a fight with her daughter on the way. They asked the driver to drop them in Kanjhawala, which is when he allegedly took her to the farm, slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot.

The family was a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.