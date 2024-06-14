Once profitable, Delhi Jal Board now running at a loss: Bansuri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Highlighting significant concerns regarding water management in the capital, Delhi state BJP secretary and newly elected MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged under the AAP government, the once profit-making Delhi Jal Board had started getting losses. Addressing the media today, Swaraj pointed out, “The Kejriwal government’s mismanagement has led to a dire situation where Delhi Jal Board, once profitable, now reports a staggering loss of Rs 73,000 crore. This drastic deterioration demands urgent explanation from the ruling party.”

“Instead of tackling rampant water leakage and pilferage within the city, the government has resorted to blaming neighbouring states, which has been refuted by both Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the recent SC hearing,” she further said.

“The court’s statement, indicating a potential intervention by Delhi Police if tanker theft isn’t curtailed, underscores the severity of administrative failures under AAP,” she remarked. Echoing similar sentiments, the media head for Delhi BJP, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said, “Despite claims to crack down on water tanker scams, recent revelations expose ongoing malpractices linked to local MLA Bhawna Gaud. The public demands answers on what actions, if any, have been taken by Atishi against these illicit operations.”

