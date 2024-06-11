One found dead In Seelampur

PTI

New Delhi : A 24-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit at his rented house in Seelampur, police officials said on Monday. The complainant, Ramjan on Sunday reported that his roommate, Rabbani, had been murdered. “On enquiry, it was revealed that a total of seven boys were residing in the room, but four out of seven left the room around four days ago,” a police official said. The suspect, Shahid Hussain Laskar, a resident of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, is absconding. The police team reached the spot and found Rabbani’s body with a cut on his throat. The victims and their roommates were employed as labourers and tailors in the Gandhi Nagar market. TNS

Minor sexually assaults 7-yr-old

New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Lodhi Colony by her neighbour who is also a minor, police officials said on Monday. Police said the girl narrated the incident to her relative who further lodged a complaint. The police staff rushed to the spot where the girl, a resident of Meharchand Market was found alongwith her relative. “The relative of the girl narrated the sexual assault by her neighbour, a resident of Lodhi Road at his house 3-4 days ago, who is also a minor child.” the officer stated. The minor boy, 16 was apprehended and sent to observation home. TNS

‘Kana Gang’ leader arrested

New Delhi: A gangster was arrested from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area while on his way to seek revenge on a person with whom his wife was living when he was in jail, officials on Monday said. The officials said that the gangster was identified as Akash alias Kana, a resident of Madanpur Khadar. He was searching for one Ranjan, a member of Shahrukh gang, associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who took his wife, they said. Ranjan's house was set on fire by Akash in the intervening night of August 31 and Sept 1, police said.