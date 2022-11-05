One held for stealing SUV

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an SUV from the Delhi Cantonment area after he, along with his two associates, held the driver of the car at gunpoint, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh, a resident of the JJ colony in Khanpur. At around 5.20 am on Saturday, the Delhi Cantonment police station received information regarding a carjacking incident from the National Highway-8 near Jharera village.

Complainant Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he came to Delhi to drop his employer at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in a Toyota Fortuner car. On his way back to Meerut, he had stopped the car at an outlet near the RTR flyover, the police said.

According to the police, three men came on a motorcycle and fled with the car after holding him at gunpoint, the complainant alleged, adding that one of the men even fired a shot from a pistol before fleeing.

The police have arrested one of the accused, who informed them that he is a member of the Prince Tewatia gang.