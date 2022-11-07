One killed, two injured as car stunt goes awry in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 6

A youth, who was doing stunts, lost control of his vehicle and hit some persons, leaving a 50-year-old man dead and two others critically injured in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 here.

The injured have been identified as Anu Kumar Gupta and Sushil Kumar, residents of Najafgarh. The duo work as salesmen at a wine shop while the deceased is yet to be identified. The victims told the police that there was a lot of ruckus behind the Hyatt hotel in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 on Saturday evening.

They said on hearing the noise, they came out from the shop and saw that 10-12 youth were doing stunts with cars. The accused had two Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta.

“A young man was doing stunts with his Ertiga car in a dangerous way and hit us, which killed a 50-year-old man on the spot while we received serious injuries,” the victims told the police.

“Efforts are under way to identify the accused. The police are also seeking information about the cars from the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the CCTV footage,” Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said. — IANS