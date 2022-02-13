Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Following a prolonged closure, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Photo for representational purpose only. Istock

PTI

New Delhi, February 13

Schools in the national capital are set to reopen for nursery classes to class 8 from Monday even as few parents continue to be concerned while few others scramble for logistics such as transportation.

Following a prolonged closure in view of Covid-19, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7.

According to Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi Parents Association, many parents are apprehensive about sending their junior class children to schools as they are not vaccinated yet. “Hence, they will opt to wait and watch,” she said.

Anil Bhati, parent of a 7-year-old said, “I would want to send my child but schools have not started transportation yet and I am scrambling to make other logistic arrangements. When schools reopen, the government should also order resumption of transportation services.” Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant.

While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause.

The schools are, however, free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

“Parents, especially whose wards are in junior classes, are still apprehensive. We sent out consent forms, but the response is not very good. We are now planning to hold counselling sessions for parents,” said the principal of a top private school.

Using all the entry and exit gates, staggered lunch breaks, adequate thermal scanning and sanitisation of the premises are some of the guidelines laid down by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for the reopening of schools.

Also, teachers are required to counsel the students and prepare them for teaching and learning activities, besides providing emotional support, so that they adjust to the new normal.

“We are reopening in a phased manner. Communication through text messages and e-mails is disseminated to the parents. We are planning to take learning outside the classes in ventilated areas keeping the weather in mind, adapting instructions and curriculum using outdoor equipment and nature, enhancing experiences with physical activity outdoors—gross motor, sports and outdoor games,” said Shubhi Soni, head of Shri Ram Wonder Years School in Rohini.

“We will be resuming the physical classes for primary and secondary school students tomorrow. The classes will be held in hybrid mode. Parents and students are enthusiastic and excited about the reopening of the school. Most of the parents have given their consent to send their wards to school. The safety of our students has always been a top priority for us and we will adhere to Covid protocols,” said Ritu Mehta, principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park.

#Covid #delhi schools

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

4
Features

The changing patterns of Himachal apple

5
Haryana

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

6
Punjab Election

Punjab poll 2022: AAP candidate's call for financial aid goes viral on social media

7
Comment Military matters

The Army never forgets its own

8
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

9
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer

U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder at Kotkapura rally

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary