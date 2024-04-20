OPD services to start at Guru Harikrishan Institute of Medical Science on May 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced that OPD services would start at the Guru Harikrishan Institute of Medical Science and Research at the Bala Sahib Gurdwara complex in South Delhi.

The OPD services would commence on May 5 said DSGMC president and general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, respectively. The OPD services would be free for the needy.

Kalka said, “Our opponents tried to obstruct the functioning of the Guru Harikrishan Institute of Medical Science and Research. Many strategies were adopted, including courts, but all failed. We resolved problems in a phased manner and have now made preparations to start OPD services.”

He said, “Modern machinery is being installed at the hospital which will facilitate treatment of various diseases. Professional doctors will provide their services at the hospital.”

He said, “A free dialysis service is running at the centre. So far, 75,000 people have benefited from the service.” He said Delhi Fateh Diwas would be celebrated on April 27 and 28 at the Red Fort during which a kirtan darbar would be held.

