Open manhole in Shivpuri

An uncovered manhole is posing a serious threat to commuters in Shivpuri. Despite repeated appeals, the local authorities have failed to address the issue. The looming danger has sparked frustration and anxiety among residents. The manhole should be covered at the earliest. Sujata, Shivpuri
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
