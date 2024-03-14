Open manhole in Shivpuri

An uncovered manhole is posing a serious threat to commuters in Shivpuri. Despite repeated appeals, the local authorities have failed to address the issue. The looming danger has sparked frustration and anxiety among residents. The manhole should be covered at the earliest. Sujata, Shivpuri

