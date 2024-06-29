Open manholes threat to commuters

Open manholes can be seen in the middle of roads and streets in many localities, including the Palam Vihar area, posing a significant risk to pedestrians and drivers. This danger is particularly acute during the monsoon season when the city experiences massive waterlogging. On Friday, many vehicles got stuck in open manholes after the rains caused severe waterlogging. Despite being aware that Gurugram city is dotted with many such potential dangers, the civic administration is hardly taking any action to prevent these mishaps.
Rakesh Rana, Gurugram
