Operation Abhyaas: Sirens blare, mock casualties attended to at 55 places in Delhi

Amid heightened national security alert following India’s targeted missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Delhi on Wednesday witnessed scenes of simulated chaos as civil defence authorities carried out large-scale mock drills across 55 locations in the Capital.

Part of the nationwide preparedness exercise titled Operation Abhyaas, the drills simulated hostile scenarios ranging from air raids and fire emergencies to search and rescue operations in the wake of attacks.

Alarm sirens pierced the air in high-density zones, people were evacuated and mock casualties were attended to by emergency responders in a coordinated civil-military exercise aimed at testing the city’s disaster response capabilities. The drills followed India’s missile strikes on terror hubs inside Pakistan and PoK in a retaliatory strike for the Pahalgam terror attack. As part of broader nationwide readiness efforts, Delhi’s mock drills were both a test and a message.

Officials stated that these drills would be reviewed in detail and feedback will be incorporated into refining Delhi’s emergency response framework, especially as tensions remain high along the western border. In bustling Khan Market, sirens blared as officials ordered evacuations and mock casualties were stretchered out amid controlled confusion.

The scene was replicated at Chandni Chowk where civil defence volunteers, NCC cadets and personnel executed a full-scale simulation near Town Hall, prompting real-time evacuations of shop-goers and passersby.

The Delhi Fire Services deployed cranes to simulate rescue operations in high-rise buildings, with teams reaching mock “trapped” individuals.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, sirens triggered a swift response from fire brigades, ambulances and medical teams, mimicking an aerial threat scenario.

Employees at the NDMC and RBI buildings were also evacuated after warning sirens, with detailed instructions issued about protective posture during potential attacks, including moving away from glass windows and using hands to shield the head. Public response teams were seen coordinating efforts to ensure calm and assist the “injured” as the second wave of sirens indicated the beginning of rescue and medical operations.

Police control room vans, fire engines and first responders were posted across strategic points to monitor, act and assess real-time preparedness levels.

Meanwhile, a 15-minute power blackout was observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm in several areas of the national capital. The exercise left the New Delhi area housing Parliament, India Gate, embassies and key administrative buildings dark as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill.