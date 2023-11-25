Order on quantum of sentence reserved for today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

A Delhi court on Friday reserved the order on quantum of punishment to be awarded to the accused in TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan’s murder case.

The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravinder Kumar Pandey will pronounce the verdict tomorrow – November 25. Soumya Vishwanathan was killed on September 30, 2008 while returning from work at the Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi.

The ASJ said the court received an additional report concerning the verification of the affidavits from the Secretary of Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DLSA) South, Saket Courts.