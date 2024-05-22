Out on bail, Kejriwal makes immediate mark on the campaign for Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 21

Ahead of voting in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become the epicentre of political discourse, with campaign narratives revolving either in support or opposition to him. Much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central role in national politics, Kejriwal’s presence dominates the political landscape of Delhi.

AAP supporter Priya captured the sentiments of many Kejriwal backers: “When it comes to Delhi, it is basically Kejriwal. He is the heart of Delhi and has done so much for the people here, from making electricity and water free to providing free bus rides for women and installing security cameras for enhanced safety.”

Conversely, BJP supporter Rohit expressed his discontent: “Kejriwal has done many wrongs to Delhiites and is involved in numerous scams. His free utilities have stagnated the progress of Delhi despite it being the Capital.” Kejriwal’s influence is so pervasive that even Congress candidates, such as Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, have opted to feature his image in their campaign materials rather than their own party leaders.

In a roadshow on Tuesday supporting Kumar, banners prominently displayed images of Kumar, Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, and some local leaders, with no Congress leader in sight.

Whether seen as a champion of the common man or a controversial figure, his impact on Delhi’s political scene is undeniable.

Kumar’s admiration for Kejriwal was evident when he stated, “The one who made electricity arrangements, built roads and schools for the people, and met the expectations of Delhiites — BJP jailed that Chief Minister.” However, this praise did not sit well with many top Congress leaders.

The alliance between AAP and Congress resulted in multiple Delhi Congress leaders leaving the party, despite being ministers and MLAs during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as CM.

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely criticised Kumar’s stance. “Kumar’s media bytes falsely praising Kejriwal are in direct contravention of the party line,” Lovely had said, citing this as a reason for his resignation. “This alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP’s false propaganda but as a compromise to improve our chances of victory,” he had claimed. Echoed the same sentiment, Naseeb Singh accused Kumar and Udit Raj of not adhering to Congress ideology.

Congress cadres staged protests, expressing discontent with the party’s alliance with AAP and the praise extended towards Kejriwal by the Congress candidates. At the DPCC office, during the introduction of candidates, cadres raised slogans denouncing external candidates like Kanhaiya Kumar.

The BJP has also been vocal in its criticism. During a rally on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah labelled Kejriwal as a “U-turn” politician, accusing him of frequently reneging on his promises. “I have never seen a U-turn artist like Kejriwal. He vowed never to enter politics but then founded the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012 and became CM three times,” Shah said.

He criticised Kejriwal for not resigning during his jail term, unlike other CMs such as Hemant Soren. “Fevicol chipka kar CM ki kursi pe baithe ho,” Shah asserted.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took aim at Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying Anna Hazare’s movement.

“Kejriwal has shattered Anna Hazare’s hopes. It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement,” Adityanath said.

He likened the AAP to ‘raktabeej’, a demon known for multiplying whenever he bled. “If you vote for them, AAP will spread like raktabeej and pose a threat to India’s unity and integrity,” he warned, highlighting the irony of AAP’s alliance with Congress, the very party they initially sought to expose for corruption.

