Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

A 37-year-old murder convict, who was given parole during the pandemic, killed his girlfriend after coming to know she had married someone else while he was in jail, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, called his girlfriend to a hotel room in Sultanpuri and slit her throat with a knife. After remaining on the run for some time, Deepak was arrested from R-Block, Sabzi Mandi, in Mangolpuri recently. Deepak was previously arrested in 2010 in connection with the abduction and killing of a doctor's son.

The police said Deepak had a relationship with a woman. To fulfil her demands, he and his four associates abducted the son of an Ayurvedic doctor in Rohini and demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom.

When the demand was not met, they killed the boy and dumped the body in Karnal in Haryana, they said. A trial court had sentenced Deepak and his associates to rigorous imprisonment for life.