Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 27
Over a hundred residents have called prey to acute diarrhoea at the Westend Heights condominium in Phase 5 of DLF's Sector 53 here on Friday.
The symptoms that started on Thursday afternoon aggravated during the night and many, including senior citizens, children and domestic helpers fell seriously ill. Children were being rushed to the hospital.
The condominium authorities have approached the MCG and barred the usage of regular water. They have ordered mineral water for consumption. The shops around the society ran out of mineral water, including the online grocery stores.
"Every one is having loose motions and vomiting since Thursday. Children are falling seriously ill. We have stopped everybody from consuming regular water and are making water cans available for the families. There appears to be some problem with the water supply. It needs to examined carefully," said Ritu Bharok, a local.
