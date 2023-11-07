Over 1K challans issued for GRAP-IV violations

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 6

The Delhi traffic police with more than 5,000 personnel deployed on the ground have issued over 1,000 challans to vehicles for not complying with engine emission norms under the fourth and final stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the final stage of GRAP on Sunday as the air quality in the region continued to worsen.

A traffic police official said, “The Delhi traffic police issued 225 challans on BS-III petrol vehicles and 892 challans on BS-IV diesel vehicles found operating in defiance of the restrictions.”

Since the implementation of the GRAP-IV on Sunday, four trucks have been issued challans for not complying with the rules. A total of 1,767 trucks were stopped on the borders of the national capital.

The new restrictions banned the entry of trucks into Delhi except for those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services.

The CAQM had permitted only LNG, CNG and electric transmission trucks to enter the national capital as per the stringent restrictions imposed to curb pollution in the region.

Among the top most prosecuted areas in Delhi, Ashok Vihar saw the most number of challans (77) issued today, followed by Badarpur and Barakhamba Road – 67 and 61, respectively.